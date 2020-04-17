"It's a milestone tragic day": COVID-19 deaths in CT surpass 1,000

Earlier Friday, Governor Lamont announced the launch of the state's first rapid COVID-19 testing center in New Haven.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In his Friday press briefing, Governor Ned Lamont announced the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Connecticut surpassed 1,000.

Governor Lamont said 65 additional fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,036.

"It's a milestone, tragic day. We have over 1,000 of our citizens - members of the Connecticut family - who have now passed away," said Governor Lamont, who then paused to say a silent prayer for the victim's families.

While the number of deaths increased, Governor Lamont did call the latest statistic for hospitalization "good news." According to the governor, there were 20 new hospitalizations for a total of 1,946.

"The number of hospitalizations, that's a net increase of 20, that's a low number," Governor Lamont said. "That shows maybe, just maybe, our social distancing is working, lowering the infection rate, lowering the hospitalization rate.'

In all, there are 16,809 people in Connecticut who have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 925.

The total number of people tested for COVID-19 stood at 55,462, an increase of 2,340. The governor stressed that testing in the state will continue to ramp up and spoke about a new CVS drive-through site, which launched Friday in New Haven.

"This site is up. It's a drive-through test. You go online… you put in your symptoms, you'll get a ticket that says your symptoms reflect the fact that you ought to have some sort of a test," Governor Lamont explained.

The site is open seven days a week and will conduct 750 tests per day. It is free to everyone, but registration must be done in advance. Governor Lamont said first responders will get the first 100 tests every day, adding four first responders tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Governor Lamont and his Chief of Staff, Paul Mounds, also spoke about the importance of setting up this site in New Haven, which has many minority populations. When asked about COVID-19 and its impact on those communities, including African-Americans, Governor Lamont replied, "It's scary as hell."

He went on to say, "Obviously some people live in denser areas. Some people can't social distance in their home. Some people have pre-existing conditions - be it asthma or diabetes. That seems to hit the African- American community most severely. That's one of the reasons… we wanted to do testing in a place like New Haven - with a great diversity to make sure that no one goes without the testing."

Mounds added, "This crisis has really shown - not only in our region but across the country - what social determinates of health really means. In terms of putting a center like this, the CVS center, in a city, New Haven was one that was top of mind. The additional aspect is, when you look at how a person gets tested, it's usually that they have a primary care provider - that they have a doctor to be able to get a doctor's note. The beauty of the CVS partnership is that an individual can go online to CVS.com… and answer a few questions and that will be their doctor note.

Mounds went on to say their work for these communities will continue. "It is concerning," Mounds said. "I'm speaking as an African-American male, who was born in Hartford. It's something that is top of mind of the governor and is top of mind of this administration."

Governor Lamont also provided a status on the executive order on facemasks when asked by FOX 61's Zinnia Maldonado.

"We are getting an executive order there. It's really guided by common sense. If you're an employer - provide your employee with a mask, especially if you're in a grocery store or place where you're public-facing. If you can't get a surgical mask… then provide a scarf or a bandana. If you're walking around and you're in a crowded area and you can't keep that six feet of distance …then you should probably, you should - must - put on a mask to protect yourself," Governor Lamont responded.

During Friday's briefing, Governor Lamont invited two guests who he said are "on the frontlines of distress and anguish," during this pandemic.

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner, spoke about the social isolation many are feeling and the challenges it can bring.

"Being disconnected for folks can bring up feelings of anxiety or stress," said Delphin-Rittmon. "I'm also hearing from some of our community providers that some individuals are turning to alcohol as a strategy for coping. That is something that is emerging as a challenge area. We're also hearing that people are reporting trouble sleeping in some instances or overeating as a function of being home and being disconnected from people."

Delphin-Rittmon urged those who may be experiencing these feelings to visit the DMHAS website.

"It's a one-stop-shop for a range of resources to help people with helping coping skills, "Delphin-Rittmon explained. "There are also a number of resources connected to supports that are available within the area."

Delphin-Rittmon added there are links available for online virtual groups.

"People are talking about feeling isolated and feeling disconnected from folks," Delphin-Rittmon said. "So being able to participate in an online group, to share one's feelings is something that's valuable."

"What we're going through right now is unprecedented. We have never experienced anything like this as a state or as a country," Delphin-Rittmon added.

Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes was also at Friday's briefing to unveil a new PSA targeted toward families. The campaign is called "When it builds up, talk it out."

"We know families are the single greatest strength of support for their children, and communities are the greatest source of strength for our families," said Dorantes.

Dorantes said this will allow the department and many of its partners to help families in a number of areas, including food, housing, financial assistance and more.

"Reaching out for support is healthy, it's normal, and it can make you an even better and stronger parent," Dorantes said.