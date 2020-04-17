x
"It’s my turn to help give back" | CT native, Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond donates $100,000 to Middlesex Health

The former UConn basketball standout's donation to Middlesex Health's Emergency Response Fund will help the system with expenses related to its COVID-19 response.
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middlesex Health officials announced Friday that a Connecticut native, turned NBA All Star has generously donated $100,000 to its health system.

Andre Drummond's donation to Middlesex Health's Emergency Response Fund will help the system with expenses related to its COVID-19 response.

The health system is facing increased demands due to the spread of coroanvirus, officials said.

According to a release, expenses include, but are not limited to, purchasing personal protective equipment for staff and paying for the auxiliary equipment and supplies needed to help assess and treat patients during this pandemic.

The donation was so much sweeter because of the former UConn basketball standout's ties to the community.

He grew up in Middletown.

Officials even said his mother worked at Middlesex Health before leaving her job to become Drummond's manager when he headed to the NBA.

He's now a center for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“The community of Middletown has always supported me throughout my entire career,” Drummond said. “It’s my turn to help give back and provide those on the frontlines with the resources they need to help fight the virus.”

Middlesex Health officials says they are very grateful for Drummond’s generosity.