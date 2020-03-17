Jersey Mike's Subs of Glastonbury providing 700 kids with free lunch during school closures

The chain's Glastonbury store announced Tuesday what they are doing to help families while students are out of school due to COVID-19.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — As coronavirus concerns and cases grow across the country, lawmakers have called for the closure of schools, businesses and restaurants.

In collaboration with New York and New Jersey governors, Gov. Lamont announced Monday that all Connecticut schools -- that had not already made the call -- would close by the end of day until the end of the month.

The closure announcement included bars and restaurants with the exception of takeout and delivery services.

Among those shut down restaurants is Jersey Mike's Subs.

The chain's Glastonbury store announced Tuesday what they are doing to help families while students are out of school due to COVID-19.

Despite their closure, Jersey Mike's Subs of Glastonbury says they are 'helping their community by serving lunches to the 700 children in our area who are in need.'

Families can stay up to date with the efforts on the Glastonbury's store's Facebook page.

"We can’t wait to serve you again," they wrote.