The school closure comes after a positive COVID-19 test was confirmed.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport Public Schools has announced Jettie Tisdale School will be closed Monday, September 14 due to a positive COVID-19 test within the institution.

Bridgeport Public Schools Superintendent Michael J. Testani confirmed with FOX61 that a staff member tested has positive for the virus.

At this time, all classes have been canceled.