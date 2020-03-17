Jordan's Furniture closes temporarily

“We decided to close all stores starting tomorrow, in the best interest of our customers and our employees,” said Jordan’s Furniture President Eliot Tatelman. “The safety and health of both our guests and our J-Team is paramount. In the past few weeks, we have taken all necessary steps and preventive measures to keep our stores clean and safe,” Tatelman said. “However, it became apparent during the last few days that the right thing to do is to simply close all stores until we, as a community and as a country, have a better idea about the coronavirus. These are unprecedented times that call for drastic actions to ensure the safety of everyone in our stores.”