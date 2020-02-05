Kentucky Derby Museum, Churchill Downs give people 'Derby at Home' experience

From fascinator making to virtual tours, the Derby spirit is still very much alive this first Saturday in May.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Derby might not be happening this May but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep the traditions going.

This is only the second year since it began that the Kentucky Derby is not being run the first Saturday in May. It’s a tradition that is so important to Louisville and all of the Commonwealth.

Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby Museum are teaming up Saturday to bring you a special "Derby at Home" experience.

We were all prepared for a May 2 Derby, and so was the museum. That means they had merchandise printed with a May 2 date before the Derby was postponed.

If you buy any t-shirts, caps, or an iconic Derby glass before May 3, the museum will donate 20 percent of the proceeds to Governor Beshear’s Team Kentucky Fund and Mayor Fischer’s One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund.

“COVID-19 has been devastating to the world and to a lot of people, and we wanted to provide a little bit of a bright spot for people to celebrate at home and we think that’s important,” Kentucky Derby Museum President & CEO, Patrick Armstrong said.

All Saturday the museum is hosting activities and contests so you can be a part of the Derby festivities and celebrate like you normally would.

That includes wearing traditional Derby outfits.

“We’re encouraging everyone at home to take photos and dress up in Derby attire and some of the things you would normally do on Derby Day if you’re going to a party or if you would be coming out to Churchill Downs,” Armstrong said.

Once you’re all dressed up, take some photos or video and post to your public Twitter or Instagram with #KYDerbyAtHome. You can even win tickets to the Derby in September.

You can enter from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Entries will be judges based on being colorful, showcasing classic Derby style, and also adding some at-home comfort.

You can make your own fascinator at home.

The Derby Museum has instructions to make a tissue paper fascinator with materials you probably already have in your house.

