Kid-friendly webinar aims to educate about COVID-19

Trinity Health of New England will be hosting a kid-friendly webinar to educate younger children on COVID-19.

The webinar itself will be led by kids, along with Dr. Reginald Eadie, President & CEO of Trinity Health Of New England. The webinar will include a presentation, followed by a Question & Answer session.

"Most of the conversations around COVID-19 are at an adult level, which we need to change, because kids are being impacted as well," said Reginald J. Eadie, President & CEO, Trinity Health Of New England. "Kids play a critical role in stopping the community spread and we are here to help them understand their role and get engaged."