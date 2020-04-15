KNOX, Inc. keeps to its mission of feeding families in need during the COVID-19 crisis

Since the start of the pandemic, several businesses and non-profits have been stepping up and helping in any way they can.



KNOX, Inc. out Hartford is sticking to their mission but shifting their focus just a little bit to ensure families don’t go hungry during this health crisis.



The organization has put the call out to the community that their gardens are open as many struggles to make ends meet and put food on their tables.



“We saw an opportunity to leverage our community gardens as spaces that we can be helping people they can be growing food for themselves we can engage volunteers and staff and growing food. And we can work with partners like Foodshare and the schools to help distribute out to people,” says Patrick Doyle, the executive Director at KNOX.



The crops they are focusing on right now could soon be ready for harvest.



”We’re growing are crops that would turn over relatively quickly so lots of greens lettuces things like that. Not only can get in the ground but also a product relatively fast and get out to folks,” says Doe.



The organization is also focused on the long term impacts of this health crisis.



“Whenever we get to the other side of this the effects for people who lost their job, the effects of people who are already challenged in securing good quality food for themselves that’s not going to be lifted overnight. What we’re doing is yes get some food out quickly, but this is a growing season that can extend into October and November. It’s something that could help folks for the entire growing season,” says Doyle.



