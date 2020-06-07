Lake Compounce opens to general public Monday

BRISTOL, Conn. — While Lake Compounce is welcoming guests back Monday, the experience will be different from any other season in the park’s 174-year history.
According to a release, the park wants to provide a fun, family experience while ensuring the health and safety of guests and team members.
“The health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our number one priority as we work to welcome guests back to the park,” General Manager Larry Gorneault said. “We will continue working with our local leaders, health experts and industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Lake Compounce.”
New safety measures at Lake Compounce include:
- Limiting Capacity
- Pre-Entry Temperature Checks for Guests & Team Members
- Face Coverings and Personal Protective Equipment
- Social Distancing
- Adding Sanitizing Stations
- Enhancing Cleaning Measures
- Educating Guests & Team Members
Officials also announced that Lake Compounce will limit capacity not only in the park, but also on each attraction and in restaurants and buildings to ensure compliance with recommended social distancing standards.
"In order to accomplish this, all Guests will be required to RSVP for the day they wish to visit, in addition to having a pre-purchased ticket or Season Pass. The park will only sell tickets and Season Passes online. Walk-up sales will not be available this summer."