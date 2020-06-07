Lake Compounce opens to general public Monday

Lake Compounce will limit capacity not only in the park, but also on each attraction and in restaurants and buildings

BRISTOL, Conn. — While Lake Compounce is welcoming guests back Monday, the experience will be different from any other season in the park’s 174-year history.

According to a release, the park wants to provide a fun, family experience while ensuring the health and safety of guests and team members.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our number one priority as we work to welcome guests back to the park,” General Manager Larry Gorneault said. “We will continue working with our local leaders, health experts and industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Lake Compounce.”

New safety measures at Lake Compounce include:

Limiting Capacity

Pre-Entry Temperature Checks for Guests & Team Members

Face Coverings and Personal Protective Equipment

Social Distancing

Adding Sanitizing Stations

Enhancing Cleaning Measures

Educating Guests & Team Members

Officials also announced that Lake Compounce will limit capacity not only in the park, but also on each attraction and in restaurants and buildings to ensure compliance with recommended social distancing standards.