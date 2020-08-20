Lake Compounce to close for the season on Labor Day

According to a release, the Haunted Graveyard and Holiday Lights are also cancelled until next year.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Lake Compounce announced a big change to its 2020 schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme park will close for the season on Labor Day, September 7.

"Our entire team is already hard at work planning an unforgettable season in 2021," officials wrote. "We can’t wait to welcome you back to the Park next year for our 175th year. From the all-new Venus Vortex waterslide, exciting new events, plus a variety of surprises we can’t wait to share, we are optimistic that better days are ahead!"

Lake Compounce says this season has been far different from any other. However, they were glad we could safely welcome Guests back this summer, and provide families with a little bit of normalcy during this challenging time.

With the schedule change, 2020 Silver, Gold & Gold Deluxe Season Passes will be extended to the 2021 Season.

Additionally, passholders who purchased the discounted 2021 pass extension will receive a credit and get next year free.

We have had to adjust our post-Labor Day operating schedule. We look forward to the return of Haunted Graveyard and Holiday Lights in 2021.

More Information: https://t.co/yqEuJykUYe pic.twitter.com/MsQYnxZ8N6 — Lake Compounce (@LakeCompounce) August 20, 2020