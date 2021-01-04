Lamont: 100K COVID-19 vaccine appointments expected on day one of 16+ eligibility

The governor says hope is on the way. "We've got a good supply of vaccine that continues to come," he said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday morning that at least 100,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been made for Thursday.

This comes on the first day the state has extended its vaccine eligibility to include residents ages 16 and up.

Lamont said hope is on the way.

"We've got a good supply of vaccine that continues to come," he said.

According to the governor, the state's supply of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots have arrived for the current week and on schedule for next week.

With the rollout, comes a wave of tens of thousands of people looking to book appointments, so state officials and healthcare providers are asking for patience.

