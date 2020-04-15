Lamont and Labor commissioner to have briefing at 4 p.m.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Kurt Westby, the Department of Labor Commissioner, will be in attendance for Wednesday's press briefing.

Since mid-March, more than 300,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Connecticut.

The Labor Department says it has provided more than $107 million in benefit payments in the last three weeks. The department said before the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency was typically providing $15 to $16 million in unemployment insurance benefits.