Lamont announces plans to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments available to everyone over 16 by April 5

The state expects to receive more shipments of the 3 vaccines in the coming weeks.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that anyone over 16 years old will be able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

The revised schedule tentatively plans for the vaccine to expand to all adults over the age of 16 by April 5, comes as the state was informed by the Biden administration that it should anticipate receiving a significant increase in supplies of all three federally authorized vaccines over the next several weeks.

People who are over 45 can start registering on March 19, three days earlier than originally planned.

Lamont's office said Connecticut continues to rank among the top five states in the nation in the percentage of population that has been vaccinated.

“We have some of the best and most dedicated providers in Connecticut who have been working around-the-clock to create the infrastructure that will provide vaccines to as many residents as we can as quickly as possible,” Governor Lamont said. “Based on our discussions with the federal government regarding vaccine allocation, we anticipate receiving more than 200,000 first doses per week by early April. This allotment, combined with our state’s strong execution over the past several weeks, allows Connecticut to significantly accelerate the schedule so that we can equitably and efficiently vaccinate as many residents as possible. It’s still going to take some time to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it and I urge patience to the greatest extent possible, but over these next several weeks I anticipate that we will have an opportunity to considerably increase the amount administered each day.”

“Thanks to the tremendous work of our vaccine providers, the efforts of the federal government to increase the supply of vaccines to the states, and the decision of the governor to stick with an age-based system, Connecticut has made tremendous progress in vaccinating our residents quickly, efficiently, and equitably,” Connecticut Acting Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said. “As we continue to focus on equity in our vaccination program, this more rapid expansion to younger age groups will give vaccinators, and local health and community organizations even more flexibility to reach out and connect with our high-risk communities to improve access. As we approach opening our vaccine program to all individuals over the age of 16, it remains important that everyone continue to wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings, practice good hand hygiene, and isolate and get tested if sick.”

Individuals who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Connecticut include: