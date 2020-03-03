Lamont, Asian-American business owners hold roundtable on discrimination due to coronavirus

Local businesses seeing impact

Governor Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong hosted a roundtable discussion in West Hartford with Asian-American small business owners to discuss the impact that the international spread of coronavirus is having on their businesses and to assure Connecticut residents that these businesses are safe to support.

Sonny Chen, owner of Black Bamboo restaurant has been serving Chinese food to happy customers in and around the West Hartford area. Since the Coronavirus outbreak, Chen says businesses like his have been suffering.

While Chen says Black Bamboo is only down a “very small percentage”, there are plenty of his friends and family members who own Chinese restaurants elsewhere who are feeling the pinch.