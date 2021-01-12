Lamont looking to assist businesses seeking proof of customers vaccination

Lamont is considering assisting businesses that want to serve only vaccinated customers, but he emphasized no statewide mandate.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Governor emphasized Wednesday that he's not considering a statewide COVID vaccine mandate for restaurants or retail, but he does want businesses and patrons to feel safe.

"I do think some sort of an online identification system would be very helpful," Lamont said. "A lot of businesses have asked us if we could help them find that service."

And he's had conversations about this approach, he said.

"Rhode Island is thinking about it. I talked to Massachusetts today. So, if we did something we would probably do it on a regional basis some type of electronic identification to make it easier for businesses."

Lamont is considering assisting businesses that want to serve only vaccinated customers, but he emphasized no statewide mandate.

"We know that the word mandate or restriction has had a devastating toll on people’s fear of going out and we lead the country in vaccination status at 84% of adults," said Scott Dolch, the President of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

More than 600 restaurants across Connecticut closed for good early in the pandemic, and the ones still open now face challenges of worker shortages supply chain issues and inflation.

"There’s thousands and thousands of restaurants that are carrying a lot of debt and, you know, I worry about these winter months for them," Dolch said. "I don’t want to see another one close."

In New Haven, some businesses already require proof of vaccination.

"A restaurant owner from Bar has effectively been able to implement this model," said Maritza Bond, New Haven's Health Director. "We had Keith Mahler from College Street Music Hall, who I speak to and he says their model is working effectively."

But what do patrons think about the prospect of more businesses requiring proof of vaccination?

"Honestly, I think it would be great if New Haven had an app or the governor for the state had an app so everybody could just easily go on it and it’s verifiable," said James Torello of New Haven.

Coworkers enjoying the popular Owl Shop were back in the office Wednesday for the first time since March of 2020.

"We are all here and we are all vaccinated," said Sue MacGregor of Fairfield. "We are happy to be together. Being together brings health to the City of New Haven, which we all dearly missed and I think that if that’s (proof of vaccines) what it takes, I think it’s important for businesses to thrive."

"Being a university student, we have to carry our ID cards, vaccine cards and sometimes it’s just not convenient," said Ah Young Wood of Westbrook.

And sometimes you simply forget it.

"And I know now a lot of places are requiring that you have it so I think definitely if it’s a digital passport it’s so much more easily accessible," she added.

Of course, there are some, even if they are fully vaccinated, who will not patronize a business that requires proof of vaccination.

