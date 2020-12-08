Watch Live: Lamont and Blumenthal to talk about need for more PPP funding

Will be speaking at Geno Auriemma's restaurant in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Wednesday morning, Governor Ned Lamont and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal at a Manchester restaurant to discuss the need for an additional round of funding for small businesses from the federal Payment Protection Program.

Blumenthal and Lamont will be speaking at, Cafe Aura which is owned by UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma. They will be joined byScott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, and Randy McNamara, CEO of Geno’s Restaurant Group

Later Wednesday, Lamont, Blumenthal, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, and UConn President Tom Katsouleas will tour of Connecticut Biotech, a new start-up company in South Windsor that is producing innovative, 3D-printed face mask frames. According to the governor's office, "The technology was developed at UConn under the leadership of UConn Health research team leader Dr. Cato T. Laurencin with the goal of creating a custom mask frame that makes regular surgical masks more protective and help secure filtration."

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate rose above 1% Tuesday after remaining under that benchmark for the past few days.

Governor Lamont's office released the latest state statistics showing 8,338 tests were administered and 117 came back positive, resulting in a 1.4% positivity rate.

Current hospitalizations also increased by six people bringing the state total to 70 patients. There were no COVID-19 related deaths recorded Tuesday. Connecticut has lost 4,444 people due to the virus.