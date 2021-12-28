Lamont calls up National Guard to distribute tests, masks

While ordered to duty, Connecticut National Guard soldiers and airmen will also perform missions to alleviate the effects caused by the current Omicron surge.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont is calling up nearly 100 members of the Connecticut National Guard to help with the distribution of 3 million COVID-19 at-home rapid tests and 6 million N95 masks the state is making available to help blunt the growing surge of cases, fueled in part by the omicron variant.

The Democrat made the announcement on Tuesday.

That's a day after he announced his administration procured about 3 million at-home kits, each containing two tests, and would distribute them to cities and towns, public health departments, school districts and others over the coming weeks.

Some are expected to begin distribution as early as Thursday.

While ordered to duty, the Connecticut National Guard soldiers and airmen will also perform missions to alleviate the effects caused by the current Omicron variant surge.

“As these at-home tests arrive in Connecticut over these next several days and weeks, the National Guard will help provide support on behalf of the state to ensure that they are distributed to each municipality and school district,” Lamont said. “The Connecticut National Guard has provided an incredible amount of support throughout this pandemic, and I thank them for their ongoing commitment to the residents of our state.”

Major General Francis Evon, adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, said the state is facing a challenging time, and it is a time for caution and deliberate action, not worry.

“Our soldiers and airmen have resolutely supported Connecticut and our communities throughout this pandemic. At this point, our COVID-19 response is well-refined, and I have full confidence that Connecticut’s Guard will meet any demand asked of them by the state as they have over the last two years. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to help keep schools open, keep the economy running and keep our neighbors safe.”

