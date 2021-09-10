Lamont clarifies vaccine mandate for state employees, educators in new executive order

HARTFORD, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on August 19.*
Gov. Ned Lamont issued a new executive order on Friday, replacing and clarifying a previous order that mandated state employees K-12, early education teachers, and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The order requires all state workers like teachers and early childhood staff remain required to get at least one dose of the vaccine by September 27 or provide a negative COVID-19 test weekly.
However, state hospital and long-term care employees do not have the option of testing in lieu of vaccination.
According to the governor's office, the new executive order clarifies that state hospital and long-term care employees include any person who is employed by or provides any services in the following facilities:
- Albert J. Solnit Center South
- Whiting Forensic Hospital
- John Dempsey Hospital
- Connecticut Valley Hospital
- Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services facilities
The order applies to all state employees and contract workers who regularly visit these hospitals or long-term care facilities, officials wrote in a release.
Contractors are also obligated to verify the vaccination and testing status of the workers that they provide to state agencies, school boards, or childcare facilities, Lamont's office said.
