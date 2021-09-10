Lamont clarifies vaccine mandate for state employees, educators in new executive order

The governor's office provided a list of facilities whose workers are included in the group of state hospital and long-term care employees required to get a shot(s).

Gov. Ned Lamont issued a new executive order on Friday, replacing and clarifying a previous order that mandated state employees K-12, early education teachers, and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The order requires all state workers like teachers and early childhood staff remain required to get at least one dose of the vaccine by September 27 or provide a negative COVID-19 test weekly.

However, state hospital and long-term care employees do not have the option of testing in lieu of vaccination.

According to the governor's office, the new executive order clarifies that state hospital and long-term care employees include any person who is employed by or provides any services in the following facilities:

Albert J. Solnit Center South

Whiting Forensic Hospital

John Dempsey Hospital

Connecticut Valley Hospital

Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services facilities

The order applies to all state employees and contract workers who regularly visit these hospitals or long-term care facilities, officials wrote in a release.

Contractors are also obligated to verify the vaccination and testing status of the workers that they provide to state agencies, school boards, or childcare facilities, Lamont's office said.

