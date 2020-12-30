Lamont commits additional $31.2 million to support nursing homes during pandemic

Connecticut has already spent more than $150 million on nursing homes for COVID-19 response.

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced he is committing an additional $31.2 million to support nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamont added there will be continued support for COVID-19 recovery and alternate COVID-19 recovery facilities. Connecticut has previously spent over $150 million on nursing homes for COVID-19 response. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been particularly hit hard by the pandemic.

“As we are dealing with a resurgence of the coronavirus statewide, we have taken action to mitigate a repeat of the first occurrence and reduce infections and spread in our nursing homes,” Governor Lamont said. “To that end, we are providing increased payments and a deferral on the recoupment of interim payments to provide more financial security as the costs of combatting the virus remain high and it is essential we give the facilities the resources they need. At the same time, we are strengthening best practices in infection control. I commend our state agencies, including the Department of Public Health, the Department of Social Services, and the Office of Policy and Management, for outstanding collaborative work in bringing this initiative forward.”

The money will be delivered through increased payments that are retroactive to November and prospective through February.

“This relief package affirms our shared commitment with the industry to continue to invest extensive technical guidance, advisory support and financial resources in preventing spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Deidre Gifford, Acting Commissioner of the Department of Public Health and Commissioner of the Department of Social Services, said. “First and foremost, the investment links additional funding for all Connecticut nursing homes to identified best practices in infection control. These include performance of supplemental antigen testing, use of on-site infection preventionists, and staff compensation incentives to reduce the incidence of staff working in more than one home. Further, homes that have rooms accommodating three and four residents will be required to reduce those to single or double rooms. Taken together, we believe these measures will make a significant impact in increasing protection of our most vulnerable family, friends and neighbors during care at skilled nursing facilities.”

