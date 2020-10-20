Lamont, Courtney to highlight new federal funds for shellfish farmers

Coronavirus funding will help cover about 10% of their sales

NORWICH, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will join Congressman Joe Courtney at a news conference in Groton to highlight the availability of two new federal funding opportunities for Connecticut shellfish farmers and fisherman, particularly through round two of the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Other participants will include Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt and Connecticut Energy and Environmental Protection Deputy Commissioner Mason Trumble.

According to Rep. Courtney's office, "On September 18th, after months of pressure by Rep. Courtney and Connecticut Congressional delegation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that Connecticut shellfish farmers would be eligible for CFAP 2. This direct purchasing program will play the most significant role of any existing federal program in helping farmers offset financial losses due to COVID-19. CFAP 2 authorizes new, direct payments for Connecticut shellfish farmers that will help to cover from 8.8% to 10.6% of their total 2019 sales."

"Separately, last week, Courtney, Governor Lamont, and Commissioners Dykes and Hurlburt announced the application period for more than $1.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to be dispersed amongst Connecticut’s shellfish farmers and fishermen. The new federal relief funding was made available following NOAA’s recent approval of Connecticut’s spend plan for the CARES Act Assistance to Fishery Participants (CAAFP) program."