Gov. Lamont, regional Governors say travelers from high infection states must quarantine for 14 days

As of Wednesday, the advisory impacts travelers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a regional quarantine to outside travelers.

People traveling from states with higher COVID-19 infection rates must quarantine for 14 days.

Gov. Lamont said that the advisory for travelers is "strong" but will be enforced on a voluntary basis. Connecticut residents traveling back from a high infection area will also be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Visitors from states over a set infection rate of 10% will have to quarantine, Cuomo said. As of Wednesday, states over the threshold were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

Lamont spoke Monday about a possible regional quarantine for travelers from high infection areas. Multiple states have implemented a 14-day quarantine rule for out-of-state travelers.

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to where they were at the height of the outbreak.

Cases are also surging elsewhere in the world, including in India and Mexico. But China appears to have tamed a new outbreak of the virus in Beijing, once again demonstrating its ability to quickly mobilize vast resources by testing nearly 2.5 million people in 11 days.

In the U.S., several states set single-day records, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas. Worldwide, more than 9.2 million people are confirmed to have contracted the virus, including more than 477,000 who have died.

Texas' governor is urging people to stay home amid a surge in coronavirus cases, with some health officials calling for a stricter stay-at-home order.

"Because the spread is so rampant right now, there's never a reason for you to have to leave your home," Gov. Greg Abbott told CNN affiliate KBTX. "Unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home."

New cases and hospitalizations are rising at their fastest rate yet -- something Abbott called "unacceptable" -- with Texas reporting more than 5,000 cases in a single day, breaking its previous record, health authorities said.