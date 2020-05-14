Watch @ 2pm: Gov. Lamont daily briefing

He will be joined by Commissioner of Aging and Disability Services and Co Chair of Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts at 2 pm Thursday.

He will be joined by Amy Porter, Commissioner of the Department of Aging and Disability Services, and Dr. Albert Ko, co-chair of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group.

Lamont also announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to remain lowered at half-staff on Friday, May 15, 2020 in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day. Flags are also currently at half-staff in recognition and mourning of all those who have lost their lives and been affected by COVID-19.