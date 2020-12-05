Watch Live @ 4PM: Gov. Lamont holds daily briefing

Governor will talk about the state's coronavirus response efforts.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

He will be joined by Marna Borgstrom, president and CEO of the Yale New Haven Health System; and Auro Nair, executive vice president of The Jackson Laboratory.

A state official says Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has fired the state’s public health commissioner in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic because of a series of missteps dating back to last year.

The Democratic governor announced Tuesday that he had temporarily replaced Renée Coleman-Mitchell with Deidre Gifford, commissioner of the state Department of Social Services. Lamont did not give specific reasons for why he replaced Coleman-Mitchell.

A state official confirmed the firing to The Associated Press but was not authorized to release the information and spoke on the condition of anonymity.