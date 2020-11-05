Watch @ 4pm: Gov. Lamont to update on COVID-19 recovery efforts

Earlier Monday, Connecticut officials said they plan to allow summer camps to open next month with some strict guidelines to help prevent the spread of the coronavir

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont will hold his daily briefing at 4 p.m. to discuss the state's recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier Monday, Connecticut officials said they plan to allow summer camps to open next month with some strict guidelines to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The commissioner of the state Office of Early Childhood said Monday that camps will be allowed to open June 29 with a limit of 30 campers per program.

Commissioner Beth Bye says there will be waivers available for large camps that can demonstrate they have the space.