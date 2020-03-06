Lamont: Schools can hold graduations after July 6

Will be joined by Education commissioner and Superintendent of Farmington Schools at daily briefing

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday school districts can begin holding in-person graduation ceremonies beginning July 6, following certain health and safety protocols.

Some immigrant families in Connecticut without legal status will receive a share of $3.5 million in public and private funds for COVID-19 relief.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that $2.5 million in state-funded rental assistance, in the form of up to $1,000 grants to landlords, will be provided on behalf of renters who are ineligible for similar aid under the federal CARES Act.

Additionally, the nonprofit philanthropic organization 4-CT plans to make $1 million available to families excluded from federal relief programs. One-time debit cards, in denominations of $200 or $400, will be distributed. Advocates say it's not enough.

During Governor Ned Lamont’s daily briefing Tuesday, FOX61 asked the Governor what his administration is specifically doing to address the concerns of protesters around Connecticut.

Governor Lamont said protesters want accountability and that he will be working with State Police and district attorney offices to make sure that police are held accountable and ensuring that they are working for their communities. He also says he wants people to look at their governments and see people like them representing them. That’s why he’s concentrated on trying to have a diverse administration.

FOX61 also asked New Haven Police Chief Tony Reyes about the efforts the police department are making to address community concerns. New Haven has had a history of community policing that has been successful in the past building relationships with the community.