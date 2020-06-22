Watch online @4 pm: Gov. Lamont daily briefing

Lamont to discuss current numbers

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold his daily press briefing Monday at 4 p.m. from the State Capitol.

FOX61 will offer live coverage here and on our Facebook page.

On Sunday, the Governor's office released the latest numbers in the COVID-19 response, which showed a continuing downward trend.

According to the latest updates, hospitalizations in Connecticut continue to decline as the state's Phase 2 reopening was launched last week. There are currently 149 people being treated.

A total number of 45,755 people are confirmed to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 4,260 virus-related deaths have been reported in the state, up nine since Saturday.