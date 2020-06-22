Watch online @4 pm: Gov. Lamont daily briefing

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold his daily press briefing Monday at 4 p.m. from the State Capitol.
FOX61 will offer live coverage here and on our Facebook page.
On Sunday, the Governor's office released the latest numbers in the COVID-19 response, which showed a continuing downward trend.
According to the latest updates, hospitalizations in Connecticut continue to decline as the state's Phase 2 reopening was launched last week. There are currently 149 people being treated.
A total number of 45,755 people are confirmed to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 4,260 virus-related deaths have been reported in the state, up nine since Saturday.
Fairfield and New Haven counties lead Connecticut with the highest number of cases. The most COVID related deaths have been reported out of Fairfield County, followed closely by Hartford County.