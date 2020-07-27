Watch Live @ 4PM: Gov. Lamont holds COVID-19 briefing

Updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold his daily press briefing at 4 pm. He will be updating the state on recovery efforts from the COVID 19 pandemic.

Last week, Lamont has signed an executive order that will provide front-line workers “presumptive eligibility” for compensation benefits if they contracted the coronavirus while on the job during the early days of the pandemic.

Union leaders predict the Democrat's order, released on Friday, could affect hundreds, possibly thousands, of front-line workers.

It comes after weeks of demands by workers, union officials, and some state legislators who were concerned that workers deemed as essential and who get infected had no guarantee they’d qualify for compensation to cover lost wages and their medical care.

Fewer than one-third of states have enacted such a policy, which shifts the burden of proof for coverage.

The Connecticut House of Representative voted overwhelmingly Thursday to give all voters the option to vote by absentee ballot, given the possibility of an uptick of coronavirus infections this fall. Lawmakers were also expected to debate a wide-ranging police accountability bill late into the night.

Returning to the state Capitol for the first time since March, legislators were greeted by hundreds of protesters concerned about issues ranging from police accountability to nursing home worker protections.

It was a surreal special session for the House of Representatives, where members donned face masks and voted by computer, most sequestered in their legislative offices.