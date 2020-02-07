Lamont: Decision on bars reopening to be made July 6 or 7

He says he's looking to see what's happening in other states

Gov. Ned Lamont also said Thursday that the 4th of July weekend is important for Connecticut in terms of looking ahead to Phase 3 reopening.

He announced that a decision on reopening bars will be made around July 6 or 7, but he is looking to keep them closed for now after reports of surges in other states. He said they will give establishments two weeks notice as to when they can open.

"I'm just looking around the rest of the country. I see Texas, I see Florida, Southern California, all closing down bars and I'm learning from that."

"Outdoor is much safer than indoors," he said. " I'm sorry to disappoint you, I think the bars are going to have to pause right now."

Bars and indoor dining are part of Phase 3 of the reopening plan.

Lamont spoke at Hammonasset State Park Thursday morning.

Bars are currently closed under state guidelines.

Effective July 3, the following is allowed:

Indoor private gatherings – 25 people

Outdoor private gatherings – 100 people, one time exception for Graduations @ 150 people

Outdoor organized gatherings (e.g. Fireworks, Concert in Municipal Park) – 15 feet of space blanket to blanket, cap of 500 people. Event organizer responsible for compliance with guidance.

Outdoor Event Venues (e.g. Amphitheaters, Race Tracks) - 25% of Fire Capacity and distancing

According to the state's web site, decision will be made in July for the following: