Lamont considers 'digital health card' to help businesses enforce COVID-19 protocols

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont is considering rolling out a "digital health card" across Connecticut as health officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor expects the digital health cards to be ready to roll out before the end of the year.

Lamont said this passport wouldn't be mandatory but could provide convenience for businesses around the state.

Similar to that of a vaccine passport, the card would serve as a QR code that people can get on their phones, with their COVID-19 vaccine information.

Meanwhile, with many cities and towns reverting back to their covid-19 restrictions, the governor isn't making any plans to implement protocols statewide, at least just yet.

"What I want to do is get that digital health card and make it available to every single business, restaurant and store and let them make the right decision in terms of letting people into their facility," Lamont said. "Letting them have the information if the person is unvaccinated they gotta wear a mask. I don't think we need more mandates than that."

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she is requiring business and entertainment venues to either require masks or check their customers for proof of vaccination, going into effect on Monday.

As of Friday, state health officials have confirmed there are nine more omicron cases, bringing the total of omicron variant COVID cases in Connecticut to 11.

The specimen collection date in the nine cases ranged from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7. They involve five women and four men between the ages of 20 to 85 years old.

One is a resident of Hartford County, five are from New Haven County and three are from Fairfield County. Seven of the affected individuals were fully vaccinated.

