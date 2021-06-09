Lamont, DPH concerned with recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Connecticut

As of Thursday, the CDC has listed Hartford, Litchfield, New Haven, New London and Windham counties as being in the “High Transmission” category of COVID-19.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and acting DPH commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford expressed concern with recent COVID-19 outbreaks among residents that are both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

As students and educators return to schools across Connecticut, people are urged to take continued precautions against the Delta variant.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have listed Hartford, Litchfield, New Haven, New London and Windham counties as being in the “High Transmission” category of COVID-19.

That is the most severe category and means 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10 percent or higher over the past seven days, according to the CDC.

Fairfield, Middlesex and Tolland counties are classified by the CDC as being in the “Substantial Transmission” category.

Health officials reminded residents that social gatherings with a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people should be held outdoors, noting where the recent outbreaks occurred.

They said 13 cases in August were connected to an overnight summer camp where campers slept inside cabins. Seven campers, four staff members and two family members tested positive. Out of the six cases that were eligible for the vaccine, only two were fully vaccinated.

Officials said a group home reported a cluster of 17 cases in August that saw 14 residents and three staff members test positive. None of the staff members were fully vaccinated, while 12 of the residents were fully vaccinated. Officials said there was inconsistent masking within the facility.

A third cluster was reported after five people who attended a party in August tested positive for COVID-19. Two family members who were not at the party but in close contact with one attendee were also diagnosed with the virus. Officials said the party was held outdoors and there was no masking or physical distancing.

This cluster resulted in the cancelation of school sports teams' practices to curb transmission, officials added.

Recent outbreaks have the following things in common, according to DPH.

Unvaccinated persons were more likely to become infected than vaccinated persons. Mask use was not consistent. Indoor activities resulting in close contact with unvaccinated individuals who are not wearing masks can lead to disease transmission. Outbreaks can result in the transmission of the illness to family members and others who did not participate in the activities that led to the initial outbreak.

