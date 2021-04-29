Lamont visits East Windsor food distribution site

"I think that made a difference in terms of food insecurity, but we’re not out of the woods,” said Gov. Lamont.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and other state leaders visited a monthly grocery giveaway site in East Windsor on Thursday where vaccines were also being administered.

The effort was a partnership between the Town of East Windsor, Foodshare, and Priority Urgent Care at the Southern Auto Auction parking lot on Phelps Road.

People were able to drive up, get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and get a free box of fresh food.

Leaders noted there will still be a need for food access even as the state recovers from the pandemic. They also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

“70 percent of our adult population has been vaccinated or darn close to it. When it comes to food, I think it’s been helpful in terms of the American Rescue Plan, I think that made a difference in terms of food insecurity, but we’re not out of the woods,” Lamont said.

“We are definitely starting to see our numbers come down. They’re not coming down dramatically and we are far from out of the woods, but we are starting to see some recovery here in Connecticut,” said Jason Jakubowski, President & CEO of CT Food Bank/ Foodshare.

The food distribution will return to the Southern Auto Auction lot on May 20th for a final time, and the hope is to offer the vaccine again as well.

People can also make vaccine appointments at the Town Hall Annex.

