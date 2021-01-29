Lamont expected to ease restrictions on religious services

Under the state’s rules, indoor church services are limited to 50% capacity, capped at 100 people. Worshipers must wear masks and social distance.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday he’s considering easing some COVID-19 restrictions in Connecticut, including for places of worship.

Meanwhile, Connecticut’s acting correction commissioner says staff at the state’s prisons will begin being vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday.

Angel Quiros made the announcement Thursday during a legislative hearing on his permanent appointment to the job. It comes a day after correction officers expressed frustration with a lack of a vaccination plan in the prison system.