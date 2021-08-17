Lamont: Masks to be required for K-12 students for at least first month of school year

Connecticut's school year set to begin in two weeks in most places.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that K-12 students will be required to wear there masks for at least the first month of the school year.

“That’s what we got to do. We did it well last fall, we’re going to do it again this fall and show the rest of the country we know how to do it safely,” Lamont said during a press conference.

Connecticut's school year is set to begin in two weeks in most places.

Lamont’s executive order requiring masks in schools is set to expire with the rest of his special executive powers on Sept. 30.

But Martin Looney, the Democratic president pro tempore of the state Senate, says lawmakers will meet next month to decide whether to extend those executive powers, possibly until the start of the next legislative session in February.

At the press conference, Lamont also encouraged students, 12 years and older, to step up and get the vaccine, so no one has to step off the field.

Last week, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) announced its guidelines for student-athletes for this coming fall.