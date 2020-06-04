Lamont gives updates on unemployment situation

HARTFORD, Conn. — We just heard from Governor Lamont with updates on how the state is moving forward dealing with COVID -19.lamont announcing another 1,200 people test positive out of 3,400 tests, that`s not a significant jump in numbers considering that is 36 percent.
He also shared updates on the homeless and inmate population...they`ve now created 1500 beds spread throughout 14 hotels in the state--in attempt to keep those who are homeless and have covid19 quarinnted.
Lamont also shared along with DOC Commissioner Rollin Cook several hundred low risk inmates have been released and they`re continuing to look at low risk inmates.
We also had a viewer reach out to us sharing she filed for unemployment and have yet hear a reply back from the Department of Labor.
Which is what many residents are dealing with right now.
Lamont says they're continuing to add more workers and are attempting to handle claims as soon as possible.