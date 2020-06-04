Lamont gives updates on unemployment situation

Also talks about inmates and homeless population

HARTFORD, Conn. — We just heard from Governor Lamont with updates on how the state is moving forward dealing with COVID -19.lamont announcing another 1,200 people test positive out of 3,400 tests, that`s not a significant jump in numbers considering that is 36 percent.



He also shared updates on the homeless and inmate population...they`ve now created 1500 beds spread throughout 14 hotels in the state--in attempt to keep those who are homeless and have covid19 quarinnted.

Lamont also shared along with DOC Commissioner Rollin Cook several hundred low risk inmates have been released and they`re continuing to look at low risk inmates.

We also had a viewer reach out to us sharing she filed for unemployment and have yet hear a reply back from the Department of Labor.

Which is what many residents are dealing with right now.