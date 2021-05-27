Lamont holds last COVID briefing, but says work isn't done

The Governor stressed during Thursday's televised news conference that he's not proclaiming “mission accomplished”

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has held his last regular COVID-19 briefing for the media.

It's a sign that he and his administration believe the state is well on its way to finally emerging from the pandemic.

The Democrat stressed during Thursday's televised news conference that he's not proclaiming “mission accomplished” after about 15 months of giving regular, televised updates.

He warned there could still be some flare-ups of infections, especially with variants of the virus in parts of the state where vaccinations have lagged such as eastern Connecticut and some urban areas and there continue to be racial disparities.

