Lamont to make an announcement on school mask requirements

The requirements were in place as a result of the governor's executive orders.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont is set to make an announcement on the mask requirements in schools that are in effect as part of the state’s COVID-19 safety protocols. He will make the announcement at a press briefing Monday afternoon.

The requirements have been part of Lamont's executive orders, the temporary powers granted to him by the state legislature since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

Lamont's civil preparedness and public health emergency declarations have been extended multiple times since March 2020 and are now set to expire on Feb. 15. The Democratic governor said last week that his legal counsel is preparing a list of about 10 to 12 executive orders that state lawmakers should consider extending. But Lamont said he may need to extend his emergency powers for a narrow group of things.

Lamont has worked to keep students in the classroom, without creating a “parallel universe” where some kids go to school and others are remote.

The governor announced last month that the state has distributed 670,000 COVID-19 rapid self-tests to public and private K-12 schools and early childcare providers statewide.

The allocation is the first phase of his administration’s distribution of self-tests for schools and early childcare providers.

Connecticut officials have insisted on full in-person school learning.

“The most important difference between now and then is we have even more tools to keep yourself safe,” Lamont said.

Some unionized Connecticut educators wore black last month to draw attention to their demands for more rapid test kits in schools and flexibility in allowing for short-term remote learning. Others wore red to show their support for safe in-person learning.

The demonstration was organized by a coalition of education labor groups, who asserted that a majority of their members were unable to access testing or masks before returning to school from the holiday break on Jan. 3.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

