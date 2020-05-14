x
coronavirus

Lamont moving ahead with May 20 reopening despite concerns

The lawmakers expressed concern about how some parts of the state are still seeing an increased number of COVID-19 cases.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont said his administration is carefully moving ahead with next week's planned reopening, despite a call for a delay by some Democratic state senators on Thursday.  

The lawmakers expressed concern about how some parts of the state are still seeing an increased number of COVID-19 cases. Lamont noted that hospitalizations are in the third week of a downward progression and the state is rapidly increasing testing. 

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of eastern Connecticut lawmakers urged Lamont to get involved in working to reopen the casinos, which have left roughly 10,000 people out-of-work and impacted hundreds of businesses.

