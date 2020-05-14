Lamont moving ahead with May 20 reopening despite concerns

The lawmakers expressed concern about how some parts of the state are still seeing an increased number of COVID-19 cases.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont said his administration is carefully moving ahead with next week's planned reopening, despite a call for a delay by some Democratic state senators on Thursday.

Lamont noted that hospitalizations are in the third week of a downward progression and the state is rapidly increasing testing.