Lamont: No plans for new mandates as COVID cases rise

The governor says he doesn’t see a need yet to require certain workers to get the booster, noting Connecticut ranks among the top 10 states for people getting one.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont says he does not plan to mandate booster shots for certain workers or reissue a statewide indoor mask mandates in stores and restaurants.

His comments on Tuesday come despite new statewide COVID-19 infection numbers that are the highest in nearly a year and news of the omicron variant being identified in different parts of the world.

The Democrat, however, said he does expect that masking requirements in schools will remain in place for now.

Lamont says he doesn’t see a need yet to require certain workers to get a booster shot, noting Connecticut ranks among the top 10 states for people getting one.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.