x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Lamont: No plans for new mandates as COVID cases rise

The governor says he doesn’t see a need yet to require certain workers to get the booster, noting Connecticut ranks among the top 10 states for people getting one.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont says he does not plan to mandate booster shots for certain workers or reissue a statewide indoor mask mandates in stores and restaurants.

His comments on Tuesday come despite new statewide COVID-19 infection numbers that are the highest in nearly a year and news of the omicron variant being identified in different parts of the world.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The Democrat, however, said he does expect that masking requirements in schools will remain in place for now.

Lamont says he doesn’t see a need yet to require certain workers to get a booster shot, noting Connecticut ranks among the top 10 states for people getting one.

RELATED: Connecticut labs step up surveillance amid new COVID-19 variant omicron

RELATED: Connecticut closely monitoring the Omicron variant

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

In Other News

Concerns about COVID variants