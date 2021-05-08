Lamont expected to announce decision on vaccine mandates for nursing home staff

Statistics show that just under 70% of the staff in nursing homes across the state are fully vaccinated.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A decision on whether or not nursing home staff must get vaccinated is expected to be announced today by Gov. Ned Lamont.

The announcement would come a day after neighboring Massachusetts implemented the requirement.

At the onset of the pandemic, COVID-19 ravaged nursing homes. In Massachusetts, the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke came under fire for how they handled outbreaks, leading to two leaders of the home facing charges.

From March to September 2020, 76 veterans died at the home due to COVID-19.

Places like Masonicare in Connecticut already mandate that staff get vaccinated. In late July, Masonicare faced an outbreak at its Wallingford location.

The 14 residents and five staff members who were infected were vaccinated. From July 7 to July 20, Connecticut's 213 nursing homes recorded six new resident COVID-19 cases and 19 cases among staff. No deaths were reported.

Despite recommendations from medical experts, some people hesitant of receiving the vaccine say a mandate may stress the workforce even more.

Matt Barrett, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Healthcare Facilities said: "We have reports from some nursing homes that they are not even able to take hospital admissions because of an inability to secure staffing to meet the needs of their residents."

The governor stressed the importance of vaccines when asked about his upcoming decision.

“It’s more important than ever," said Lamont. "We know a lot of the vaccinations are wearing off in the elder community. They don’t keep the antibodies as long. So I think that’s going to be a priority for us.”

Connecticut's positivity rate has been ticking upward to the highest it's been in months due to the delta variant.

As of Wednesday, the positivity rate hit 3.35% with still over 160 hospitalizations.

