The governor said 8,359 tests were administered and 164 came back positive

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state's positivity rate dropped from Tuesday to 2%.

The governor said 8,359 tests were administered and 164 came back positive (2.0% positivity rate) 188 patients are hospitalized (increase of 16) There have been 4 COVID-related deaths.

On Tuesday, the positivity was at 2.4% and had trended upward for the past week.