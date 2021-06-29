Lamont says Connecticut will wait to lift school mask rule

While some parents have been demanding that the mask mandate be lifted, a judge recently ruled that Lamont's order could remain.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he's not ready to lift the state’s mandate requiring face masks in schools for the upcoming school year.

Gov. Lamont told reporters on Tuesday that his administration wants to hear more from federal health officials, given the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. and in other countries.

As of last Thursday, there were 43 identified cases in Connecticut of the delta variant, which was first identified in India.

While some parents have been demanding that the mask mandate be lifted, a judge recently ruled that Lamont's order could remain.

