Lamont says insurance commissioner needs to push insurers to act

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61'S Ben Goldman asked the governor, "Lori wrote to us saying she’s part of last week's “temporary layoff due to COVID-19” over 100,000 people since March 13. and was told my health insurance would expire April 1st!"

This was almost more devastating than losing her paycheck as we are in a national medical crisis and she has two children on my policy as well! She was offered COBRA and HUSKY, but would much rather stay on her current policy due to what Shes have paid into it year-to-date along with the deductibles.

Governor, yesterday the Commissioner of the CT Insurance Dept sent out a releasing “asking” insurance companies to extend a 60 day grace period for differed health insurance premium payments. These health insurance companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars on ads – to convince people that when times are tough they’ll be there to step in. Currently, insurers in the state are not adhering to the commissioner's request from yesterday because it’s not an order –they’re still evaluating customers on a case by case basis.

The state is asking for a grace period of 60 days but insurance companies area not stepping up.

The governor responded that we need to put pressure on insurance

"I will ask, not mandate." But he added, “I hope the insurance guys are watching.”

