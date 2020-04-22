Lamont to hold briefing at 4pm.

On Tuesday, he announced testing partnership

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding his daily press briefing to update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesdaym, he announced that plans are underway to ramp up COVID-19 testing across Connecticut. It's considered key as state officials consider how and when to safely reopen the state and avoid a second wave of the disease.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday announced a new partnership between Hartford HealthCare and Quest Diagnostics, which will allow the health network to boost its testing capacity from about 500 a day to 2,000.