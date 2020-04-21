Watch Live: Gov. Lamont to hold daily COVID-19 briefing

Updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts

Tuesday at 4:00 p.m., Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

Yesterday, Lamont said Connecticut is the first state to officially partner with a group of scientists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and other research institutions who’ve created a new app that will provide more information about the spread of COVID-19.

Lamont on Monday urged residents to download the HowWeFeel.org app to help officials prepare to eventually reopen the state. Lamont noted there was a two-day decrease in hospitalizations over the weekend, but urged residents to maintain social distancing.