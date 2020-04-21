Watch Live: Gov. Lamont to hold daily COVID-19 briefing

Tuesday at 4:00 p.m., Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.
Yesterday, Lamont said Connecticut is the first state to officially partner with a group of scientists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and other research institutions who’ve created a new app that will provide more information about the spread of COVID-19.
Lamont on Monday urged residents to download the HowWeFeel.org app to help officials prepare to eventually reopen the state. Lamont noted there was a two-day decrease in hospitalizations over the weekend, but urged residents to maintain social distancing.
Protesters in more than 50 cars and trucks drove around the state Capitol protesting those measures on Monday.