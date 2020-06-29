Lamont unveils $33 million plan to help renters, homeowners

The package includes $10 million in rental assistance.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a $33 million plan to provide emergency help for renters, homeowners, and residential landlords affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The package includes $10 million in rental assistance. It's in the form of payments to landlords on behalf of approved tenants, with a priority on lower-income households who've been denied unemployment insurance.

Governor Lamont said, “The COVID crisis has taken a toll on many Connecticut families. We know that some renters and homeowners are having a hard time paying the costs of their housing. It’s critical that we provide emergency help so that they can stay housed, and to support residential landlords, many of who are mom-and-pop small businesses themselves.”