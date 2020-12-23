Lamont urges residents to stay close to home for holidays

He urged residents not to fly unless they absolutely have to.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont urged residents on Wednesday to limit their interactions with family and friends over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to prevent another surge.

The Democrat noted that “things have calmed down” since the uptick in COVID-19 infections following Thanksgiving gatherings. But he said he worries that more people may be traveling over Christmas than Thanksgiving, especially by air.