Lamont urges state casinos to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more

Lamont said in a tweet: "I am strongly urging our tribal casinos to heed our guidance to prohibit events of more than 50 people. Our casinos have been incredible partners with the state and we need everyone to step up during this public health emergency. This should not be a legal or jurisdictional discussion. It should be a discussion among tribal and state governmental partners in furtherance of public health. We will continue have discussion with our CT tribes. "