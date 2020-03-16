x
Lamont urges state casinos to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more

"We need everyone to step up during this public health emergency"
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has asked the state's two major casinos to limit gatherings of people to 50 or less during the current heath crisis. 

Lamont said in a tweet: "I am strongly urging our tribal casinos to heed our guidance  to prohibit events of more than 50 people. Our casinos have been incredible partners with the state and we need everyone to step up during this public health emergency. This should not be a legal or jurisdictional discussion. It should be a discussion among tribal and state governmental partners in furtherance of public health. We will continue have discussion with our CT tribes. "

Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun operate on sovereign land. 

Casinos in Massachusetts were closed by order of Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday. 

