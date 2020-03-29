Lamont visits ventilator manufacturer in Guilford

Governors have requested ventilators, fearing shortages

GUILFORD, Conn. — On Sunday, Governor Ned Lamont visited Bio-Med Devices, Inc. in Guilford. which is producing ventilators being used in hospitals throughout the world and has executed a purchase order with the State of Connecticut.

Lamont toured the facility and spoke with the company’s executives and see the production in progress.

