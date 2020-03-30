Lamont waiting on response from insurance company about grace period extension

At press conference, Lamont was joined by Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna Borgstrom and Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks

Governor Ned Lamont held a news briefing at 4:30 p.m. Monday to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

Since yesterday, an additional 578 Connecticut residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,571. 517 people have been hospitalized and there have been 36 fatalities. More than 14,600 tests have been conducted statewide.

The governor said he is waiting for a response from insurance companies regarding deferment of health insurance premiums.

Lamont said FEMA rerouted supply to another state because they made an arbitrary determination that Connecticut had more than a 3-day supply. Lamont says the situation on the ground is changing by the hour.

The Tulley center, a mothballed facility owned by Stamford Healthcare will be turned into a post-acute care facility for Stamford and Greenwich.

Lamont said school re-openings may be delayed, but school systems will have enough notice before any changes are made.

The Ford Motor Company donated 1,000 Face Shields for health officials, as one health officials highlights some positive contributions from the community when it comes to the shortage of PPE in the state.

Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna Borgstrom, said, "What I think we all are saying we all need to be ready to treat COVID positive patients, but still work on other patients, like cancer patients, so as we go forward let us not forget others who need our help."

Lamont said during the conference call with the White House and governors, it was brought up there are a new number of hot spots like New Orleans and Colorado. He says when it came to his time he wanted people to stop talking about New York and more about other hot spots.

The Governor wants more funding for the state. He said the good news is 145,000 surgical masks, and 111,000 N-95 masks have been delivered to the state from the Feds. Lamont says we are still waiting on more ventilators.