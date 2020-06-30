Late fee suspension extended by MDC

The MDC is extending the suspension until August 1,2020 after which late fees will begin to be assessed.

HARTFORD, Conn — The MDC announced on Monday it will be extending the late fee suspension on water bills that were due from April 1 to July 1.

The company says the move is consistent with the executive orders Governor Lamont implemented to protect homeowners and renters.

The $33 million plan to provide emergency help for renters, homeowners, and residential landlords affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It's in the form of payments to landlords on behalf of approved tenants, with a priority on lower-income households who've been denied unemployment insurance.

The MDC is extending the suspension until August 1,2020 after which late fees will begin to be assessed.